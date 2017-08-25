Support for Norway's opposition Labour falls further in new polls

OSLO: Norway's opposition Labour Party lost support in three opinion polls on Thursday, leaving wide open the race against the ruling right-wing coalition in September's election.

For much of the year, Labour and its centre-left allies were ahead in the polls and favoured to replace Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, but support for the opposition has slipped as the economy gradually recovered.

While surveys by broadcaster TV2 and tabloid VG pointed to a narrow victory for Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, a poll in daily Aftenposten indicated Solberg would win.

The three polls gave Labour support between 27.3 and 27.9 percent, down from a 28.1-30.5 percent range earlier this month and from levels around 35 percent at the start of the year.

With two and a half weeks to go, even small changes in support for some of the nine parties on the left and right could be decisive.

Graphic on Norway parliamentary elections: http://tmsnrt.rs/2wYkVIO

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra)