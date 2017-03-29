Suspect arrested for trying to ram police car near US Capitol: Police

WASHINGTON: A man was arrested near the US Capitol on Wednesday (Mar 29) after he drove into a police vehicle and then tried to run over several other officers who were on foot, police said.

"At some point, Capitol police apparently fired shots, but no one was struck," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "The individual has been taken into custody."

No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding that it appears to be unrelated to terrorism.