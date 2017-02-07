Channel NewsAsia

Suspect in Paris Louvre attack now talking to investigators - source

The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.

Reda Abdullah al-Hamamy, the father of Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy who is suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum, holds a picture of his son during an interview with Reuters in Daqahliya, Egypt, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

"During a third hearing yesterday, the suspect accepted to start talking to investigators, giving his identity and exposing his first version of the facts," a judiciary source told Reuters in a text message.

