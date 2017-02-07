Suspect in Paris Louvre attack now talking to investigators - source

PARIS: The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.

"During a third hearing yesterday, the suspect accepted to start talking to investigators, giving his identity and exposing his first version of the facts," a judiciary source told Reuters in a text message.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)