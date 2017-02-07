Suspect in Paris Louvre attack now talking to investigators - source
The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.
- Posted 07 Feb 2017 18:40
PARIS: The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.
"During a third hearing yesterday, the suspect accepted to start talking to investigators, giving his identity and exposing his first version of the facts," a judiciary source told Reuters in a text message.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
- Reuters