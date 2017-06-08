Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Maiduguri in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Suspected fighters for the Islamist insurgency Boko Haram entered the city of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday, as loud bangs and explosions were heard, causing civilians to flee, according to Reuters witnesses.

Maiduguri in Borno state is the epicentre of the eight-year fight against Boko Haram, and has been largely free of violence for the past two years.

