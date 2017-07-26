Suspected Boko Haram militants kidnap 10 oil contractors in northeast Nigeria - NNPC

BAUCHI, Nigeria: Suspected Boko Haram militants kidnapped 10 geological researchers from the University of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, said a spokesman for the state oil company that had contracted the academics.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said on Wednesday the geologists and surveyors contracted to work on oil exploration in nearby Lake Chad were abducted near Jibi village in Borno state on Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Ardo Abdullahi in Bauchi and Alexis Akwagyiram in LAGOS; Editing by Paul Tait)