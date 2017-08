DOUALA, Cameroon: Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 11 people and kidnapped eight others in an overnight raid on a village in northern Cameroon, officials said on Friday.

The attackers burned down around 30 houses in Gakara village, near the Nigerian border, a district official and an army colonel said.

