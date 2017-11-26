Suspected Boko Haram militants take over Magumeri town in northeast Nigeria - residents

BAUCHI, Nigeria: Suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram took over the town of Magumeri in northeast Nigeria on Saturday, residents said.

Two residents told Reuters by telephone that locals had fled to a nearby forest. A military source who did not want to be named said the town, in Borno state, had been attacked but could not confirm whether it had been seized.

(Reporting by Ardo Hazzad; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)