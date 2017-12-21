Suspected cholera cases in Yemen hit one million - ICRC

DUBAI: The number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has hit 1 million with more than 80 percent of the population lacking food, fuel, clean water and access to healthcare in the country's civil war, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday.

Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, is in a proxy war between the Iran-allied Houthi armed movement and a U.S.-backed military coalition headed by Saudi Arabia.

The United Nations says it is suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

