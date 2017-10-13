Suspected Parsons Green bomber to go on trial in March

LONDON: A teenager accused of building and planting an improvised bomb that failed to properly detonate on a London Underground train will stand trial in March, a British judge said Friday (Oct 13).

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, of Surrey - a county on the southwestern edge of London - is charged with two counts of attempted murder and of using the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

The device went off on a train at Parsons Green station on Sep 15, injuring 30 people.

The Iraqi national, who is currently being held in Belmarsh prison, appeared via video link at a hearing in London's Old Bailey criminal court before Mr Justice Haddon-Cave.

Outlining the charges, prosecutor Lee Ingham said the offence was "motivated by politics."

"The allegation is that the defendant built and placed an improvised explosive device on a train, and at, or around, Parsons Green train station it partially exploded."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "The intent was that there should be a larger explosion with the intention to kill and cause serious injury to people and property."

Justice Haddon-Cave ordered a pre-trial hearing to begin on Jan 19, and the trial at the Old Bailey to start on Mar 5.