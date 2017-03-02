Suspected US drone strike kills two in Pakistan near Afghanistan border - village elder

KURRAM AGENCY, Pakistan: A suspected U.S. drone strike killed two men on Thursday in a Pakistani village near the Afghanistan border, a local government official and a village elder said.

The missile struck two men riding a motorcycle in Pakistan's northern Kurram Agency, part of the country's lawless tribal areas said to be home to militants from both the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban as well as al Qaeda.

It was not clear who was being targeted, the official said.

"A drone missile struck the motorcycle which caught fire and then exploded," said Haji Zamin Hussain a village elder from the area.

