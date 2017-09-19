'Suspicious package' in Holborn, central London sparks evacuation

LONDON: Offices in central London's Holborn district were evacuated on Tuesday (Sep 19) as police were called in to investigate a suspicious package.



This happened near the Holborn Tube station. Specialist officers were sent to the scene but it turned out to be a false alarm, said a police spokeswoman.

Pictures on Twitter showed a heavy police presence along a street which was cordoned off.





wtf is going on in #Holborn ? just got evacuated from the hair salon! pic.twitter.com/3AdTpxnxEG — Koto (@ImKoto) September 19, 2017





Something big going down in Holborn pic.twitter.com/XpwyJybIkY — Mike Flower (@mike_flower) September 19, 2017





Britain's threat level is currently set to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.



Last Friday, 30 people were injured when an improvised explosive device went off on a train at Parsons Green station, an incident that is being treated as terrorism. The device had apparently failed to fully detonate.