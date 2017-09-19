'Suspicious package' in Holborn, central London sparks evacuation

LONDON: Offices in central London's Holborn district were evacuated on Tuesday (Sep 19) as police were called in to investigate a suspicious package.



This happened near the Holborn Tube station. Specialist officers were sent to the scene but it turned out to be a false alarm, said a police spokeswoman.

Pictures on Twitter showed a heavy police presence along a street which was cordoned off.





wtf is going on in #Holborn ? just got evacuated from the hair salon! pic.twitter.com/3AdTpxnxEG — Koto (@ImKoto) September 19, 2017





Something big going down in Holborn pic.twitter.com/XpwyJybIkY — Mike Flower (@mike_flower) September 19, 2017





Separately, Leadenhall market in London's financial district was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after reports of a suspicious package in the area.

City of London Police said a cordon had been put in place around the ornate arcade, home to bars and shops and close to the Lloyd's of London insurance building. They later said the package had been declared non-suspicious and that the cordons had been lifted.

Been told to stay inside, suspect package found in Leadenhall market, London pic.twitter.com/pfYggHPBAE — Daniel (@8daniel7) September 19, 2017





Thanks for your patience – the item at #LeadenhallMarket has been confirmed as non-suspicious by officers. Cordon will be lifted shortly. pic.twitter.com/rvTtuSPDGu — CityofLondon Police (@CityPolice) September 19, 2017





Britain's threat level is currently set to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.



Last Friday, 30 people were injured when an improvised explosive device went off on a train at Parsons Green station, an incident that is being treated as terrorism. The device had apparently failed to fully detonate.