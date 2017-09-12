Sweden, Britain seek UN meeting on situation in Myanmar

Sweden and Britain on Monday requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on the "deteriorating situation" in Myanmar's Rakhine state, home to the majority-Buddhist nation's Rohingya Muslims, diplomats said.

UNITED NATIONS: Sweden and Britain on Monday requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on the "deteriorating situation" in Myanmar's Rakhine state, home to the majority-Buddhist nation's Rohingya Muslims, diplomats said.

The diplomats said the meeting would likely be held on Wednesday, after the United Nations' top human rights official earlier on Monday slammed Myanmar for conducting a "cruel military operation" against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, branding it "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)