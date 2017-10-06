Sweden arrests man carrying suspected explosives at airport

STOCKHOLM: A man in his 20s has been arrested at the airport in the Swedish city of Gothenburg for allegedly trying to travel with explosive material, the police said on Friday (Oct 6).

The man was passing through security control on Thursday morning at Landvetter Airport when the screening showed "something explosive", police spokesman Peter Adlersson told AFP.

Adlersson, who did not disclose what the suspect was carrying, said he was "going to fly to another EU country".

Swedish daily Aftonbladet said the man was carrying acetone peroxide (TATP), a component of bombs used in several attacks across Europe, including Manchester, Brussels and Paris.

Police are inspecting his belongings to determine if they could have posed a threat, Adlersson said.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspect's identity but the Swedish daily Goteborgs-Posten said he is a German citizen.

He was arrested on suspicion of "attempted public destruction", the public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday.