Sweden releases man suspected of carrying explosives at airport

STOCKHOLM: A man arrested at a Swedish airport for allegedly trying to travel with suspected explosive material was released on Friday (Oct 6) due to no evidence of a crime, authorities said.

The man was passing through security control on Thursday morning at Landvetter Airport in the western city of Gothenburg when the screening showed "something explosive", police spokesman Peter Adlersson earlier told AFP.

"An analysis of the suspicious materials have been made ... and the man is no longer suspected of a crime," the public prosecutor's office said in a statement, without specifying what exactly the man was carrying.

Authorities have not disclosed the man's identity but the Swedish daily Goteborgs-Posten said he is a German citizen.

He had been arrested on suspicion of "attempted public destruction", the public prosecutor's office said.