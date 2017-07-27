Swedish PM says to reshuffle government

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference following a huge leak of confidential information after an IT outsourcing agreement made by the the Swedish Transport Agency in Stockholm, Sweden July 24, 2017. TT News Agency/Stina Stjernkvist/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday he would reshuffle his minority left-green government following a political crisis over a botched outsourcing deal in which sensitive material potentially ended up in the wrong hands.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom, writing by Gwladys Fouche)

Source: Reuters