Swedish woman invites Edinburgh street beggar to her home for Christmas

EDINBURGH: When Jimmy Fraser first met tourist Annis Lindkvist and her sister Emma while begging on the streets, he never dreamed that he would end up spending Christmas with her family - in Sweden.



According to a BBC report published on Friday (Dec 30), Mr Fraser and Mrs Lindkvist struck up a friendship after the latter and her sister had asked him for directions while they were along George Street in the Scottish capital. They swapped numbers before the Swedish woman flew home to Sagmyra.



"The next thing I knew I was on a plane to Sweden," Mr Fraser told BBC Scotland.



According to the 54-year-old, Mrs Lindkvist made sure he got a passport and paid for air tickets, so he could spend Christmas with her family.



However, the former security guard was slightly apprehensive about the entire episode, the BBC reported.



"On the plane I was so nervous and was worrying if they would be there waiting for me or if I would be shot. Instead it was a beautiful experience, the family was tremendous," he said.



Mr Fraser reportedly spent a week in Sweden and returned to Edinburgh on Dec 27. During his time there, he was taken to an ice hockey match, Christmas markets, as well as midnight mass.



"Being homeless is cold, lonely and depressing and you get a lot of abuse from people. This was an incredible act of kindness and I loved meeting Annis' friends, family and colleagues," he said.



Mrs Lindkvist, who has three children, said in the BBC report that Mr Fraser is "part of the family now". "My mother was crying and crying when he left and my children have been asking every day when he is going to come back. There is a big place in my heart for him."