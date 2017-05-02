Swiss intelligence agency making no comment on spy case in Germany

Switzerland's Federal Intelligence Service was tight-lipped on Tuesday following allegations a Swiss arrested in Germany was working for the agency to expose investigators probing secret bank accounts.

German state prosecutors on Friday said they had arrested a 54-year-old Swiss on suspicion of working for a foreign power.

"We do not want to comment on an ongoing investigation," Swiss Defence Minister Guy Parmelin said at a press conference in Bern to discuss the agency's 2017 situation report.

