Swiss intelligence agency making no comment on spy case in Germany
BERN: Switzerland's Federal Intelligence Service was tight-lipped on Tuesday following allegations a Swiss arrested in Germany was working for the agency to expose investigators probing secret bank accounts.
German state prosecutors on Friday said they had arrested a 54-year-old Swiss on suspicion of working for a foreign power.
"We do not want to comment on an ongoing investigation," Swiss Defence Minister Guy Parmelin said at a press conference in Bern to discuss the agency's 2017 situation report.
(Reporting by John Revill)