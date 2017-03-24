Swiss open probe into spying in Switzerland's Turkish community

ZURICH: Switzerland has opened a criminal probe into possible spying involving Switzerland's Turkish community, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

"The Office of the Attorney General has been made aware of concrete suspicion that political espionage has likely been conducted involving the Turkish community in Switzerland," the agency said in a statement, giving no details about the probe launched on March 16.

The Swiss foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart on Thursday that Switzerland would "rigorously investigate" any illegal spying by Ankara on expatriate Turks before an April 16 referendum that could expand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

