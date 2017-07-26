Swiss police arrest chainsaw attacker after manhunt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Swiss police said on Tuesday they have arrested a 50-year-old man a day after he stormed into an insurance office wielding a chainsaw and wounded two staff members.

Zurich cantonal police said in a statement that they had arrested the suspect in Thalwil, a town about 60 kilometres from Schaffhausen where the incident took place.

The suspect was named earlier as Franz Wrousis, a drifter with a criminal record who mostly lived in the woods. Swiss health insurer CSS, whose office in Schaffhausen Wrousis had stormed, has said he was a client there.

