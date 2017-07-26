Swiss police arrest man wanted for chainsaw attack

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland: Swiss police on Tuesday (Jul 25) tracked down and arrested a man believed to have carried out a chainsaw attack in an office building which left several injured, local media said.

The ATS news agency said the man, identified as Franz Wrousis, 51, was detained late Tuesday in Thalwil, a town south of Zurich.

Wrousis, who has a criminal history and had reportedly been living in a forest, is alleged to have targeted the CSS insurance company on Monday in the northern town of Schaffhausen, storming into their office and injuring two people, one of them seriously.

Three other people suffered various injuries amid the subsequent fracas, public broadcaster RTS reported.

Wrousis was caught on camera after the rampage carrying a black bag and rucksack, local media said.

Swiss police had issued an international warrant for his arrest.