Swiss police detain two Tunisians wanted for Marseille knife attack

PARIS: Swiss police have detained two Tunisians wanted in connection with a deadly knife attack at Marseille train station in France on Oct. 1, a source close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

The knifeman, 29-year old Ahmed Hannachi, was shot dead by a French soldier after killing two young women outside the station in southern France. Authorities are investigating the attack as a "probable" terrorist act.

The two Tunisians were arrested in Chiasso, near the Swiss-Italian border, the source said, adding that one of them was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Hannachi's younger brother, Anis, was arrested in Italy earlier this month.

More than 240 people have been killed in France since 2015 in attacks by assailants who pledged allegiance to, or said they were inspired by, the Islamic State group.

Earlier this month, the French parliament adopted counter-terrorism legislation to increase police surveillance powers and make it easier to close mosques suspected of preaching hatred - a law which civil rights groups said would infringe on personal freedoms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Reuters Switzerland bureau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)