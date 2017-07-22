Syria announces truce in one of rebels' last Damascus bastions

DAMASCUS: Syria on Saturday (Jul 22) announced a ceasefire in one of the last rebel strongholds near Damascus after rebels and regime ally Russia agreed on a safe zone for the besieged opposition enclave.

With many of its towns and villages ravaged by bombardments in the six-year conflict, Eastern Ghouta near the capital is one of the last bastions of rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since its conflict broke out in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

Eastern Ghouta is in one of four proposed "de-escalation zones" designated in a deal reached by government allies Iran and Russia and rebel backer Turkey in May.

But the accord has yet to be fully implemented over disagreements on policing the safe zones, and Eastern Ghouta is just the second zone to see a ceasefire come into force.

The army "announces a halt in fighting in some areas of Eastern Ghouta in Damascus province from midday on Saturday (0900 GMT)," it said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

"The army will retaliate in a suitable manner to any violation" of the ceasefire, the statement warned, without specifying what areas were included.

Russia said hours earlier it had signed a deal with "moderate" Syrian rebels at peace talks in Cairo on how a safe zone would function in Eastern Ghouta.

A girl walks past the rubble of a destroyed building in the rebel-held Syrian town of Ayn Tarma, in the Eastern Ghouta region outside the capital Damascus on Jul 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Abdulmonam Eassa)

But no rebel group said it had signed the Cairo agreement, with one influential group saying it was not involved.

The Cairo meeting "follows on from the ceasefire deal for the south of Syria" that took hold on Jul 9, said Wael Alwan, a spokesman for Faylaq al-Rahman.

That ceasefire for southern areas of Syria was brokered by Russia, the United States and Jordan.

Russia said it and the rebels had signed agreements under which "the borders of the de-escalation zone are defined as well as the deployment locations and powers of the forces monitoring the de-escalation".

It said the sides had also agreed "routes to supply humanitarian aid to the population and for free movement of residents".

HUMANITARIAN CONVOY PLANNED



Russia said it plans to send in the first humanitarian convoy and evacuate wounded "in the next few days".

The two other "de-escalation zones" included in the May deal are the rebel-held province of Idlib and northern parts of the central province of Homs.

More than 2.5 million people are believed to live in the four zones.

The May accord roughly laid out the areas where rebels and government forces should halt hostilities, including air strikes, for six months.

However, Russia, Turkey and Iran failed to meet a June 4 deadline to set exact boundaries for the zones.

One major stumbling block appeared to be who would ensure security in all four areas, with Turkey and Iran in particular reportedly wrangling to bolster their influence.

A new meeting in the Kazakh capital Astana is expected during the last week of August, with rebels as well as representatives from Turkey and Iran to attend, Russia has said.

Moscow has argued the zones agreement would provide moderate rebels with security and help focus attacks against militant groups such as former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front and the Islamic State group.

In neighbouring Lebanon, a mediator was killed in a second day of fighting Saturday in the Jurud Arsal area near the border between the powerful Hezbollah group, which backs Assad, and militants, officials said.

Lebanon's army said Ahmad al-Fliti was killed in shelling by "the terrorist organisation of the Al-Nusra Front", referring to Fateh al-Sham.

Eleven Hezbollah fighters killed since the Shiite group's operation began were buried in Lebanon on Saturday, AFP photographers said.