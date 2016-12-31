Syria rebels say will consider truce 'void' if govt violations continue

BEIRUT: Syrian rebel groups said on Saturday (Dec 31) they would consider a ceasefire deal "null and void" if government forces and their allies continued to violate it.

Clashes and air strikes have continued in some areas since the ceasefire began on Friday.

"Continued violations by the regime and bombardment and attempts to attack areas under the control of the revolutionary factions will make the agreement null and void," a statement signed by a number of rebel groups said.

(Reporting by John Davison)