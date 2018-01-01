Syria's Assad names new defence and other ministers - state TV

World

Syria's Assad names new defence and other ministers - state TV

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday issued a decree appointing new ministers for defence, industry and information, Syrian state television reported.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as seen in Damascus, Syria November 14, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday issued a decree appointing new ministers for defence, industry and information, Syrian state television reported.

He appointed General Ali Abdullah Ayoub as defence minister, Mohammed Mazen Ali Yousef as industry minister and Imad Abullah Sarah as information minister, state television reported, citing the decree.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Bookmark