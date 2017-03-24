Syria's Ja'afari says US action on Raqqa would be illegitimate

GENEVA: Any U.S.- or Turkish-backed attack on Islamic State in the Syrian city of Raqqa would be illegitimate unless coordinated with President Bashar al-Assad's government, the Syrian chief negotiator at peace talks in Geneva said on Friday.

Bashar al-Ja'afari said countries backing rebel groups in Syria, such as Britain, France, Turkey and Qatar, were sponsors of terrorism, and said that a recent rebel offensive was designed to disrupt peace talks in Geneva and Astana.

"All the terrorist attacks, as I said, are pushing everybody towards a total failure and fiasco in the political and diplomatic process," he told reporters, adding that his delegation would never walk away from the talks.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)