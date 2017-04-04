Syria 'toxic gas' attack kills 18 civilians: Monitor

BEIRUT: At least 18 civilians, including two children, were killed in an air strike early Tuesday (Apr 4) that released "toxic gas" on a town in northwest Syria, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in the central province of Idlib, had died from suffocation and the effects of the gas.

Syrian government or Russian jets pounded the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idib in the morning, the Britain-based war monitoring group said.

The monitoring group was unable to confirm the nature of the substance, however.

The strikes caused many people to choke, the Observatory added, citing medical sources who described it as a gas attack. The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using any such weapons.