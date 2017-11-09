Syrian army, allies take last Islamic State bastion in Syria - army statement

BEIRUT: The Syrian army and its allies have taken Albu Kamal, Islamic State's last major stronghold in Syria, and are now fighting the last remaining IS pockets in the country's eastern desert, the army's general command said on Thursday.

"The liberation of Albu Kamal city is very important because it signals the general fall of the terrorist Daesh organisation's project in the region," a statement from the general command said.

