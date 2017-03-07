Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Syrian army advances on IS-held water supplies for Aleppo - monitor, military source

The Syrian army has advanced to the outskirts of an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria, where a key water pumping facility for Aleppo city is located, a monitor said on Tuesday.

  • Posted 07 Mar 2017 17:25
Syrian army soldiers man a checkpoint along a road in Aleppo, Syria February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

BEIRUT: The Syrian army has advanced to the outskirts of an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria, where a key water pumping facility for Aleppo city is located, a monitor said on Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said the army and allied forces made gains east of Aleppo, moving closer to the al-Khafsa area.

A Syrian military source confirmed the advance.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)

- Reuters