Syrian army encircles last IS stronghold in Syria-al-Manar

BEIRUT: Syria's army and its allies have surrounded and started to enter Albu Kamal, Islamic State's last significant stronghold in Syria, the pro-Hezbollah al-Manar television reported on Wednesday.

Islamic State's caliphate has been all but destroyed over the past two years in Syria, remaining only in Albu Kamal and a few neighbouring towns and patches of desert, and some isolated pockets elsewhere.

