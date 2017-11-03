Syrian army takes full control of Deir al-Zor from Islamic State - observatory

The Syrian army and its allies have taken full control of Deir al-Zor city from Islamic State, the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

BEIRUT: The Syrian army and its allies have taken full control of Deir al-Zor city from Islamic State, the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian state media.

Backed by Russian air strikes and fighting alongside Iran-backed militias and the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, the Syrian army launched its attack against Islamic State there in September.

The Islamist group had held most of the city since 2014, except for one large pocket where Syrian army troops and 93,000 civilians had been holed up for three years.

The provincial capital is located on the western side of the Euphrates River. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the U.S.-led coalition, launched their own attack on Islamic State in the province in September, advancing along the eastern side of the river.

The city's strategic significance for Islamic State stemmed from its location near the Iraqi border, where the group also controlled territory, as well as its importance as the oil-producing province's capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Angus MacDowall and Hugh Lawson)