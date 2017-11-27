Syrian congress in Russia postponed to February - RIA cites source

MOSCOW: A Russian-backed Congress of Syrian peoples in the Russian city of Sochi has been postponed until February, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a diplomatic source.

The event, called the Syrian Congress on National Dialogue, was initially to be held in November but some opposition groups rejected the idea of the meeting, initially proposed by President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Christian Lowe)