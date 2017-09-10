Syrian Democratic Forces say reach Deir al-Zor industrial zone - statement

Syrian Democratic Forces say reach Deir al-Zor industrial zone - statement

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces Alliance reached an industrial zone miles to the east of Deir al-Zor city in rapid advances against Islamic State militants on Sunday, it said in a statement.

Fighters from Deir al-Zor military council which fights under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sit on a back of a truck in the village of Abu Fas, Hasaka province, Syria September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

The SDF announced on Saturday it had launched an operation against the jihadists in northern and eastern parts of Deir al-Zor province, which borders Iraq.

The advances bring the SDF to within 15 km (10 miles) of the Syrian army and its allies, which this week broke a years-long Islamic State siege of government-held parts of Deir al-Zor on the other side of the Euphrates river.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters