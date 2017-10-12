Syrian factions reach ceasefire deal in southern Damascus: Egypt state media

CAIRO: Syrian warring factions reached a ceasefire deal for southern Damascus at a meeting in Cairo sponsored by Egypt on Thursday, Egypt's state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

The ceasefire goes into effect at midday on Thursday (1000 GMT), Egypt's state TV said. No more details were provided on which part of southern Damascus was involved or which combatants would take part.

