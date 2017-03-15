Syrian government says did not discuss constitutional commission at Astana talks

ASTANA: Syrian government negotiator Bashar al Ja'afari said on Wednesday his delegation had not discussed a constitutional commission for the war-torn state during the latest round of Syria peace talks in Astana.

Speaking in the Kazakh capital, Ja'afari said the only document the Syrian government delegation had discussed with Russia was related to de-mining cultural heritage sites.

