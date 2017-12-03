Syrian Kurdish YPG says seized eastern Deir al-Zor countryside from Islamic State

BEIRUT: Syrian Kurdish forces and their Arab allies fully captured the eastern Deir al-Zor countryside from Islamic State, with the help of both the U.S.-led coalition and Russia, the Kurdish YPG militia said on Sunday.

The YPG said coalition and Russian forces in Syria had provided "air and logistical support, advice and coordination on the ground" and that it hoped this support would increase.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)