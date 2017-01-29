Syrian military says recaptures Wadi Barada valley from rebels

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.

"Units of our armed forces, together with ... allied forces have achieved their mission in returning security and stability" to the area, said the statement, read out by a military spokesman on Syrian state TV.

The Syrian army and its allies took over a Wadi Barada village containing a major spring and pumping station that supplies most of Damascus's water on Saturday.

(Reporting by John Davison and Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Editing by Susan Fenton)