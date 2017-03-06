Syrian militia says Manbij under protection of US-led alliance

BEIRUT: A Syrian city that is a stated target of a Turkish-backed operation in the north of the country Syria is under the protection of a local, Kurdish-allied militia and the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, the local militia said.

The Manbij Military Council says it has controlled the city of Manbij since its capture from Islamic State last year by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia and the U.S.-led coalition against IS. The Manbij Military Council is part of the SDF, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia.

"We in the Manbij Military Council confirm again that Manbij and its rural areas are under the protection of the Manbij Military Council and under the care of the international coalition and its protection," the Manbij Military Council said in a statement released late on Sunday.

