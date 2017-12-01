Syrian negotiator threatens to pull out of Geneva talks

World

Syrian negotiator threatens to pull out of Geneva talks

Syria government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said on Friday his team was pulling out of U.N.-led talks in Geneva and might not return next week, citing a statement by the opposition at their "Riyadh 2" conference last month that President President Bashar al-Assad could play no role in an transition period.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2R) sits opposite to Syria's U.N. ambassador and chief negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari during a meeting of the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Bookmark

GENEVA: Syria government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said on Friday his team was pulling out of U.N.-led talks in Geneva and might not return next week, citing a statement by the opposition at their "Riyadh 2" conference last month that President President Bashar al-Assad could play no role in an transition period.

"As long as the other side sticks to the language of Riyadh 2, there will be no progress," Ja'afari told reporters after a morning of talks, adding that the government in Damascus would decide if his delegation would return next week.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark