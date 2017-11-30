Syrian opposition wants Russian pressure for peace within six months

Syria's opposition wants Russia and other states to put real pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to engage in peace talks in Geneva to produce a political solution within six months, the opposition delegation chief said on Wednesday.

GENEVA: Syria's opposition wants Russia and other states to put real pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to engage in peace talks in Geneva to produce a political solution within six months, the opposition delegation chief said on Wednesday.

“We want more pressure on the regime to engage in the negotiation and continue in the negotiation to reach a political solution in six months, as (U.N. Security Council Resolution) 2254 says,” Nasr Hariri told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Mark Heinrich)