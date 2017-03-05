Syrian pilot whose plane crashed in Turkey found by rescue team - agency

ISTANBUL: A Syrian pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and taken to hospital, the Dogan news agency said on Sunday.

It said he had been found around 40 km (25 miles) from the wreckage of his aircraft. He was first taken to a gendarmerie base and then to Hatay region State Hospital. There were no details of his condition.

(Editing by Louise Heavens)