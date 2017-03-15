Syrian rebels expected in Astana on Wednesday night - Kazakhstan foreign ministry

ASTANA: Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said Syria's rebel delegation was expected in Astana on Wednesday night for peace talks which are taking place this week to end the six year civil war.

A spokesman for the ministry said the rebels would come for consultations with Russia, Turkey and Iran. The Syrian opposition had previously said it would skip the talks.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Maria Kiselyova)