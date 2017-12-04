Syrian walkout from Geneva talks 'an embarrassment to Russia' - opposition

The decision by President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators to quit U.N.-led talks in Geneva last week was an embarrassment to Russia, which is in a hurry to find a solution, opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters on Monday.

GENEVA: The decision by President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators to quit U.N.-led talks in Geneva last week was an embarrassment to Russia, which is in a hurry to find a solution, opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters on Monday.

The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future, but Aridi said they would return if they felt any responsibility to the Syrian people or the international community.

