Syrian war monitor says strikes hit military science centre

BEIRUT: An air strike on Masyaf in Syria hit a Scientific Studies and Research Centre facility and an adjacent military camp where ground-to-ground rockets are stored, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

The United States has imposed sanctions on employees of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, which it describes as the Syrian agency responsible for developing and producing non-conventional weapons including chemical weapons, something Damascus denies.

(Reporting By Sarah Dadouch and Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)