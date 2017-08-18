Taiwan accepts resignation of gas supplier chief after blackout

Taiwan on Friday said Premier Lin Chuan had accepted the resignation of Chen Chin-te, the chairman of gas supplier CPC Corp, three days after a massive power blackout hit businesses and homes across the island.

People walk on a street during a massive power outage in Taipei, Taiwan August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The company has scheduled a news conference for noon, the government said.

(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Faith Hung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters