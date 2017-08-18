Taiwan accepts resignation of gas supplier chief after blackout

Taiwan on Friday said Premier Lin Chuan had accepted the resignation of Chen Chin-te, the chairman of gas supplier CPC Corp, three days after a massive power blackout hit businesses and homes across the island.

The company has scheduled a news conference for noon, the government said.

