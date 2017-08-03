Teen detained after opening plane emergency exit and jumping off

SAN FRANCISCO: A 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken for medical evaluation after he opened the emergency exit of an airplane and slid down the wing to the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday (Aug 2).



The Copa Airlines plane, which had just touched down from Panama City, was waiting to taxi to a gate when the teen flung open the door and jumped out, according to reports.



The teen - a US citizen - was not injured in the incident, said an airport spokesman. He was also travelling alone and appeared to be in emotional distress during the seven hour flight, according to passengers.



Passengers on board the flight also said that by the time they realised the exit door had been opened, the boy was already running on the tarmac, said reports.



"It was as if he was like flying out, like it was really fast," passenger Sophia Gibson told San Jose television station KNTV.



Here is where the teen jumped out of @CopaAirlines @flySFO. Fellow passengers say he was anxious & fidgety.





Passengers near the exit also stood up and shouted when the boy jumped, trying to alert the flight attendants, KNTV said.



After jumping off the plane, the teen was held by construction crew until police arrived to arrest him. A crew member subsequently closed the exit door, and the plane proceeded to the gate where the passengers and crew disembarked safely, the airlines said.



Copa Airlines said that it is a violation of federal law to open the doors without crew members' instructions. An investigation was also underway on this incident, it added.