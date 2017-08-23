Teenager arrested in Saudi Arabia for dancing to Macarena on street: Reports
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Saudi police on Tuesday (Aug 22) for dancing to the Macarena in the middle of a road, according to a BBC report.
A video that caught him in action was uploaded on social media in July last year, in July last year but he was arrested on Monday, the Telegraph reported.
In a statement, Saudi police said the boy, whose nationality and age remain known, was arrested for "improper public behaviour" and disrupting traffic.
The 45-second clip that was posted on Twitter showed the teenager stopping in the middle of a road at a traffic junction in front of several cars and performing the Macarena dance.
The video went viral in July last year, the BBC reported.
Some Internet users have called the boy a hero while others deemed his behaviour to be immoral.
It is not clear if the teenager will be formally charged.
In July, a Saudi woman was arrested for a video that was widely shared online which showed her strolling along an empty street wearing a skirt and crop top.
In the video, the unidentified woman walks alone through a street flanked by mudbrick walls, in what users identified as Ushaiqir, a heritage village and day-trip destination outside the capital Riyadh.