Teenager arrested in Saudi Arabia for dancing to Macarena on street: Reports

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Saudi police on Tuesday (Aug 22) for dancing to the Macarena in the middle of a road, according to a BBC report.

A video that caught him in action was uploaded on social media in July last year, in July last year but he was arrested on Monday, the Telegraph reported.

In a statement, Saudi police said the boy, whose nationality and age remain known, was arrested for "improper public behaviour" and disrupting traffic.

The 45-second clip that was posted on Twitter showed the teenager stopping in the middle of a road at a traffic junction in front of several cars and performing the Macarena dance.

The video went viral in July last year, the BBC reported.

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017





Some Internet users have called the boy a hero while others deemed his behaviour to be immoral.

It is not clear if the teenager will be formally charged.

In July, a Saudi woman was arrested for a video that was widely shared online which showed her strolling along an empty street wearing a skirt and crop top.



In the video, the unidentified woman walks alone through a street flanked by mudbrick walls, in what users identified as Ushaiqir, a heritage village and day-trip destination outside the capital Riyadh.



