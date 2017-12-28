Tel Aviv residents build 36-metre Lego tower to honour young cancer victim

TEL AVIV: Tel Aviv residents have built a world record-contending, 36-metre plastic brick tower, featuring more than 500,000 pieces, to honour a young cancer victim in the Israeli city.

The multi-coloured Omer Tower, named after eight-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday (Dec 27) after more than a fortnight's construction work by thousands of residents.

"It was the idea of his (Sayag's) former kindergarten teacher, and building blocks were donated by residents, companies and some were purchased using municipality funds," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

A picture taken on Dec 27, 2017 shows a Lego tower under construction in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, as the city attempts to break Guinness World Record of the highest such structure. (Photo: AFP/Jack Guez)

There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure the Omer Tower, meaning Tel Aviv must wait for approval from the body to confirm they have beaten the previous record of 35.05 metres, built in Milan in 2015.