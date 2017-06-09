Temer's future hangs in balance with Brazilian election court

BRASILIA, Brazil: A Brazilian judge is set to vote Friday (Jun 9) for stripping President Michel Temer of his office over the role of corruption in his 2014 election, but most of the rest of the bench is expected to absolve him.

Justice Herman Benjamin, the coordinator of the case at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), laid out a damning portrait of systemic undeclared donations and bribes that he said had fatally undermined the election result.

"This is enough to invalidate the mandate," he said.

Benjamin's marathon presentation to the court in Brasilia was due to end with his formal vote. The other six judges on the panel were to follow later Friday after brief presentations.

A guilty verdict could mean removing Temer from office and Congress having to pick a new interim president to serve the rest of his term to the end of 2018.

However, Brazilian analysts and media unanimously predicted that a narrow majority on the panel will vote to allow the 2014 election to stand, sparing Brazil the trauma of its second emergency change of leadership in just over a year

Temer was only vice president when re-elected on the ticket of then president Dilma Rousseff in 2014. However, after the leftist leader was impeached by Congress in 2016 for breaking accounting rules, her conservative coalition partner Temer rose to the top.

The TSE has been in final deliberations since Tuesday and even if Temer is acquitted, the trial, aired live on nationwide television, has further tainted the already scandal-ridden president.

In addition to the election controversy, Temer faces a separate probe into alleged obstruction of justice - yet another case related to the vast embezzlement and bribery scheme uncovered throughout Brazilian politics by the so-called "Car Wash" operation.

Temer's legal problems, on top of corruption probes opened against a third of his cabinet and many of his congressional allies, come just as Brazil is struggling to exit its worst recession in history.

HUSH MONEY SCANDAL

Whatever the court's verdict, Temer faces an equally serious threat from a probe into alleged obstruction of justice and corruption.

Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot accuses Temer of having agreed to pay hush money to former lower house of Congress speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is in prison for corruption. Temer says the central piece of evidence - a secretly made audio recording of a conversation he had with a meatpacking industry tycoon - was doctored.

Analysts say that if the TSE absolves Temer, Janot could accelerate his legal assault by presenting formal charges.

That would dramatically ramp up pressure on the unpopular president and his allies in Congress.

Under the constitution, the lower house has to approve charges against a president by a two-thirds majority. If that happened, Temer would likely be forced out.

However, the voting process in Congress could be lengthy and Temer is working daily to maintain enough support among legislators to defeat any eventual charges.

If Temer goes, the speaker of the lower house would take over for 30 days during which legislators would choose a new interim president to serve through 2018. The lack of a clear consensus figure is thought to be the major reason why allies have not yet deserted Temer.

However, the main partner to his PMDB party in the ruling center-right coalition, the PSDB social democrats, has become increasingly jittery and was due to meet next week on its stand.



